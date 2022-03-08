- (PLX AI) - Coca-Cola suspends its business in Russia.
- • Says will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve
- • Doesn't give any other details
|The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia.
Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.
We...
