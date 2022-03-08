Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2022 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

