

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in China were up 0.9 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the January reading.



On a monthly basis, inflation jumped 0.6 percent - topping forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent and up from 0.4 percent a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices advanced 8.8 percent on year in February, exceeding expectations for 8.7 percent and down from 9.1 percent in the previous month.







