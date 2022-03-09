

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it has resolved all U.S. HUMIRA (adalimumab) litigation with Alvotech.



As per the terms of the resolution, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its HUMIRA-related patents in the United States, which will begin on July 1, 2023.



AbbVie will make no payments of any form to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents and acknowledges the validity and enforceability of the licensed patents.



Alvotech noted that the settlement fully resolves all pending U.S. disputes between the companies related to AVT02, including the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) case brought forth in December 2021, thus removing any corresponding litigation-related barriers blocking Alvotech's high-concentration version of adalimumab from reaching U.S. patients.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de