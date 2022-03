ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company said that it is suspending its business in Russia.



'Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,' the company said.



The company noted that it will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COCA-COLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de