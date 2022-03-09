These pioneering data were presented at ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2022

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, First North Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), today announced the presentation of new preclinical data confirming the relevance of combining AsiDNA with PARP inhibitors (PARPi) in homologous recombination repair (HRP) tumor models, during poster and oral sessions at the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress (7-8 March, 2022).

Although PARP inhibitors have shown significant benefits in cancer patients with deficient homologous recombination repair (HRD), they show no or very limited efficacy in tumors with active or proficient homologous recombination repair (HRP). The data presented by Onxeo highlight the therapeutic opportunity of combining AsiDNA and PARPi in HRP tumors to overcome intrinsic or acquired resistance in clinical situation.

Wael Jdey, Preclinical Lead of Onxeo, stated: "The fact that PARP inhibitors showed limited efficacy in HRP tumors represents a significant unmet need, and addressing these aggressive tumors seems to be challenging. We already showed that AsiDNA disrupts the homologous recombination repair in different HRP tumor models, and therefore, induces a functional HRD that sensitizes HRP tumors to PARP inhibitors. This has been recently validated in preclinical HRP tumor models using more appropriate patient-friendly treatment schedules. Moreover, we also validated the AsiDNA-driven HRD in patient biopsies from DRIIV-1 clinical trial. These new data provide further evidence that our leading drug candidate shows high potential to drive synthetic lethality in combination with PARP inhibitors and reverses the relapse of aggressive tumors during treatment with PARP inhibitors. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to present these new data at the ESMO-TAT Congress and will continue to strengthen our understanding of AsiDNA's unique mechanism of action and further explore its capabilities in cancer treatment.

To read the abstract: Translational relevance of the combined treatment PARP inhibitors and AsiDNA in homologous recombination proficient tumors

To read the mini oral presentation: click here

Full-year 2021 results: Friday, April 1st, 2022 (after market close)

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-call candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently in combination clinical trials in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

