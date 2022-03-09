- (PLX AI) - Klöckner FY revenue EUR 7,400 million vs. estimate EUR 7,320 million.
- • FY net income EUR 629 million
- • FY EPS EUR 6.21
- • The Company expects to see considerable sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year quarter
- • The guidance for operating income (EBITDA) of €130-180 million before material special effects is confirmed (Q1 2021: €130 million)
- • Klöckner anticipates positive material special effects in the amount of €54 million in the initial quarter of 2022 from sales of properties in Switzerland and France.
