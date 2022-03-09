- (PLX AI) - Norske Skog says due to unaffordability of operations in the current energy environment, temporary downtime has been initiated at the Bruck paper mill in Austria.
- • The new boiler scheduled for start-up in April is expected to contribute to alleviate the situation by reducing the mill's gas consumption and improve its energy supply
- • The boiler project and the packaging conversion project at the Bruck mill continue as planned
- • Norske Skog expects underlying EBITDA for the group in the first quarter of 2022 to be approximately in line with the fourth quarter of 2021
NORSKE SKOG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de