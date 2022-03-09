- (PLX AI) - Adidas 2022 Outlook gross margin to increase to a level of between 51.5% and 52%.
- • Outlook FY 2022 net income EUR 1,800-1,900 million
- • Adidas 2021 dividend increase of 10% to € 3.30 per share
- • Q4 revenue EUR 5,137 million vs. estimate EUR 5,213 million
- • Q4 operating profit EUR 66 million vs. estimate EUR 118 million
- • Q4 operating margin 1.3% vs. estimate 2.3%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 11-13%
- • Outlook FY operating margin 10.5-11%
- • Sales in the fourth quarter impacted by supply and demand challenges
