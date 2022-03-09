

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 were more than 50 million euros compared to 94.0 million euros in the prior year.



Consolidated sales were 5.4 billion euros up from 4.7 billion euros in the previous year.



Nordex Group reported order intake of 7.95 GW in the 2021 financial year, significantly exceeding the previous year's order volume of 6.0 GW despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and partly on the back of the order from Acciona of about 1 GW in Australia.



The company confirmed its annual guidance revised on 8 November 2021.



Nordex Group noted that it will present its final audited figures for the 2021 financial year, including its guidance for 2022, on 29 March 2022.







