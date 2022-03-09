

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed 33.6 percent to 202 million euros from last year's 151 million euros. earnings per share grew 35.6 percent to 1.05 euros from 0.77 euro a year ago.



Net income from continuing operations declined 13.8 percent to 123 million euros from last year's 143 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.58 euro, down from 0.70 euro a year ago.



adidas revenues were 5.137 billion euros, nearly flat with last year's 5.142 billion euros. Currency-neutral revenues in the fourth quarter declined 3 percent.



Further, the adidas Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a dividend of 3.30 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 12. This represents an increase of 10 percent compared to the prior year dividend.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects net income from continuing operations to increase to a level of between 1.8 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros.



The company's operating margin is expected to increase significantly to a level of between 10.5 percent and 11.0 percent.



After the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, adidas expects double-digit top-line growth to continue in 2022 amid heightened uncertainty.



Currency-neutral sales would increase at a rate between 11 percent and 13 percent, already reflecting up to 250 million euros of risk in Russia/CIS business related to the war in Ukraine.







