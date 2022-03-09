- (PLX AI) - BNP Paribas to postpone the presentations that were scheduled for 14 March.
- • BNP Paribas confirms 2025 objectives
- • Says gross exposures off- and on-balance sheet on Ukraine and Russia is limited
- • They amounted for Ukraine, to 0.09% of the Group's total commitments (around 1.7 billion euros) and, for Russia to 0.07% (around 1.3 billion euros) at 31 December 2021
- • Net residual combined exposures of BNP Paribas for Russia and Ukraine stand at around 500 million euros
