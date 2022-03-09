

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and supply chain management major, on Wednesday posted a surge in earnings for the fiscal 2021, with an increase in demand for logistic solutions, driven by a significant increase in global trade and ecommerce.



For the fiscal-2021, the Bonn-headquartered firm reported a net profit of 5.05 billion euros or 4.01 euros per share, compared with 2.97 billion euros or 2.36 euros per share, reported for the fiscal 2020.



Reflecting a firm demand, the company's EBIT for the 12-month period moved up to 7.97 billion euros, from 4.84 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



The company said it will propose for an increased dividend of 1.80 euros per share this year.



For the fiscal 2021, the German firm generated a revenue of 81.74 billion euros, compared with 66.71 billion euros, reported for previous year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the Group expects its EBIT to be at 8 billion euros. It also expects EBIT to increase to around 8.5 billion euros in 2024.



For the period from 2020 to 2024, the Group anticipates a cumulative gross capital expenditure of around 12 billion euros.







