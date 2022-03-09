- (PLX AI) - Continental FY revenue EUR 33,765.2 million vs. estimate EUR 33,400 million.
- • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,900.4 million vs. estimate EUR 1,937 million
- • FY adjusted EBIT margin 5.6% vs. estimate 5.8%
- • FY net income EUR 1,455 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 38,000-40,000 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5.5-6.5%
- • The Continental Executive Board is proposing a dividend of €2.20 per share
- • The company also anticipates higher procurement and logistics costs of around €2.3 billion
