- (PLX AI) - Sectra Q3 orders SEK 439.6 million.
- • Q3 revenue SEK 476.2 million vs. estimate SEK 454 million
|Sectra Q3 EBIT SEK 68.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 79 Million
|Sectra and NPIC collaboration expansion to help accelerate digital pathology across the UK
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pathology Imaging Co-operative (NPIC) is expanding the use of international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's...
|Efficiency enhancements allow Sectra to secure new Belgian enterprise imaging contract
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) and AZ Sint-Maria Halle in Belgium have signed a contract...
|Northern Ireland goes live with pathology solution from Sectra--joins together radiology and pathology images
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Ireland becomes the first UK region to combine pathology and radiology images and reports in the same medical imaging system. This...
|SECTRA AB
|13,270
|+0,68 %