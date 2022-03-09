DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
ADMISSION TO TRADING
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 09/03/2022.
Name of Issuer: Invinity Energy Systems Plc
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: JE00BLR94N79
Symbol: IES
Simultaneously, the following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market
Securities: Short term warrants
ISIN:JE00BN33L817
Symbol: IESL
AND
Securities: Long term warrants
ISIN: JE00BN33L924
Symbol: IESS
The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
