DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 09-March-2022 / 06:59 GMT/BST

ADMISSION TO TRADING

The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 09/03/2022.

Name of Issuer: Invinity Energy Systems Plc

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: JE00BLR94N79

Symbol: IES

Simultaneously, the following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Securities: Short term warrants

ISIN:JE00BN33L817

Symbol: IESL

AND

Securities: Long term warrants

ISIN: JE00BN33L924

Symbol: IESS

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

