TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics February 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,456 million at the end of February. Compared to February 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

Month Feb-22 Feb-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 453 325 39 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 495 277 79 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 263 129 104 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Feb 22 Jan-Feb 21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 864 645 34 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 1 083 570 90 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 519 255 104 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for February 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on March 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-february-2022,c3521285

The following files are available for download: