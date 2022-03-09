TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics February 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,456 million at the end of February. Compared to February 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.
Month
Feb-22
Feb-21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
453
325
39 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
495
277
79 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
263
129
104 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Feb 22
Jan-Feb 21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
864
645
34 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
1 083
570
90 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
519
255
104 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for February 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on March 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
