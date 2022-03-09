

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based industrial and electronics products distributor Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) on Wednesday said its like-for-like revenue for the nine weeks to 4 March 2022 grew 22%.



The Group's year to date revenue increased 25%.



Further, the company expects full year revenue and adjusted operating profit margin to be ahead of the top end of the current consensus range.



Consensus for the year ending 31 March 2022 is adjusted profit before tax of 285 million pounds within a range of 275.4 million pounds to 290.9 million pounds, Electrocomponents added.







