Longi Solar has released the data of an inhomogeneous snow-load test. Its results show that its 72-cell and 78-cell solar modules held 1,800 pascals more force than Trina Solar's larger-format products before breaking.From pv magazine USA Glass is a very challenging material to study. Under minor deformation, its macroscopic properties are reversible, while its microscopic configurations are irreversible. In simple terms - repetitive heat cycling or mechanical deformation of glass - weakens the material in ways that cannot be measured without inducing failure. As a result, large-format solar ...

