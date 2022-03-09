- (PLX AI) - Adidas shares rose 7% at the open after an upbeat outlook for 2022 sales made traders ignore the poor profitability the company recorded in the fourth quarter.
- • Adidas sees revenue growth of 11-13% in 2022, while consensus was for growth of only 9%
- • Q4 revenue was below expectations, while EBIT of EUR 66 million significantly lower than analyst expectations of EUR 118 million
- • The stronger top line outlook after a few years of relative underperformance should be taken positively by the market, analysts at UBS said
- • The net income guidance of EUR 1.8-1.9 billion is about 2% above consensus, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the Adidas stock
