

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) announced the appointment of Sarah Mussenden as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 9 May 2022. Gordon Boyd, Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, will remain in the role until the end of March 2022.



Currently, Sarah serves as Interim Chief Financial Officer at Royal Mail UK. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at Centrica Consumer Services, Barts and The London NHS Trust and Financial Director at British Airways. Sarah is a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee at The Premier Miton Group plc.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GO-AHEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de