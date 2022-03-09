- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Post shares rose 6% after the company reported free cash flow above expectations and increased dividends by 33%.
- • Deutsche Post free cash flow for 2021 was EUR 4.1 billion, or EUR 300 million above expectations, as the company had lower capex and lease expenses than expected
- • Dividend of EUR 1.80 per share was up 33% compared to the previous year
- • Deutsche Post also announced a share buyback of EUR 2 billion
- • 2022 EBIT guidance of EUR 8 billion is in line with consensus
