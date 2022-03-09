DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD
DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.7381
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11705906
CODE: LEMD LN
ISIN: FR0010435297
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 147766 EQS News ID: 1297861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297861&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 09, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)