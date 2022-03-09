DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6704
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6077316
CODE: LESG LN
ISIN: LU1769088581
