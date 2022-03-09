

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc, formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth Management Limited, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 12 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 27 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of Quilter climbed to 154 million pounds from 88 million pounds a year ago.



IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations was 23 million pounds, up from 13 million pounds last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.4 pence, compared to 0.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased 28 percent to 138 million pounds from last year's 108 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 7.4 pence, compared to 5.2 pence a year ago.



Total income grew to 4.69 billion pounds from 3.46 billion pounds a year ago.



Assets under Management and Administration or AuMA was 111.8 billion pounds at the end of December 2021, an increase of 13 percent from last year, with growth supported by improved net flows and positive market movement.



Further, the company announced final dividend of 3.9 pence per share, up from 3.6 pence for 2020, bringing the total dividend for the year to 5.6 pence per share an increase of 22 percent.







