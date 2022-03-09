

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The board of Inframobility UK Bidco Limited or PEIF III Bidco, and the board of Stagecoach Group plc have agreed on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by PEIF III Bidco to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Stagecoach (SGC.L). PEIF III Bidco is a company indirectly wholly owned by Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp or PEIF III, an infrastructure fund managed and advised by DWS Infrastructure.



The offer price will be 105 pence in cash for each Stagecoach share valuing Stagecoach's existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately 594.9 million pounds on a fully diluted basis.



The Stagecoach Directors have decided unanimously to withdraw their recommendation for the National Express (NEX.L) offer and intend to recommend unanimously the offer to Stagecoach shareholders.







