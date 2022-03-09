- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson shares fell 5.5% in morning trading after the company missed earnings expectations and reported rising costs.
- • Q3 EBIT of SEK 378 million was below consensus of SEK 394 million
- • Costs for good transports have remained relatively stable, but at a historically high level, while sourcing costs are continuing to rise, the company said
- • USD has strengthened recently which is the key sourcing currency for the company, so more elevated overall input costs are likely in the coming quarters, SEB analysts said
- • Estimates are likely to come down by 5-10%, SEB said
