DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.244

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229600

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

