Eastdil Secured's Fifth European Location to Facilitate Firm's Increasing Transaction Volume Across the Continent

Hires Experienced Real Estate Investment Banker and Trusted Advisor Paolo Bellacosa to Lead Italy Operations and Partner in Expanding the European Business

Eastdil Secured, LLC ("Eastdil Secured" or "the firm"), the global real estate investment bank, today announced the opening of a new office in Milan to support the firm's growing business in Europe.

The firm also announced the hiring of Paolo Bellacosa, effective March 1, 2022, who joins the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Bellacosa will oversee Eastdil Secured's Milan office, which will be located in the storied Brera neighborhood of Central Milan.

Roy Hilton March, Chief Executive Officer of Eastdil Secured commented, "We have an exceptionally strong team in Europe, and this expansion will significantly enhance the value we provide to our clients in Italy and across the continent. Eastdil Secured is a team-oriented organization providing clients with truly independent, global and differentiated advice, and today's announcement is another step as we continue to extend our global offering to more clients and markets across the world."

Since opening a London office in 2010, the firm has opened offices in Frankfurt, Dublin, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, and has experienced remarkable growth across its entire global footprint.

"In an increasingly competitive global real estate market, we continue to adapt, lead and grow our physical presence where our clients need us most, and the opening of our new office in Milan underscores that longstanding commitment," said James McCaffrey, Managing Director and head of the European business at Eastdil Secured. "This new office is a natural step in our evolution, and we are delighted to welcome an executive of Paolo's caliber to lead our business out of Milan and help expand the footprint of our European platform."

"I am excited to join such a renowned firm and support my new partners as we continue to position Eastdil Secured as the advisor of choice for the leading real estate players in Italy and the broader European market," said Mr. Bellacosa. "Eastdil Secured is known throughout our industry for its ability to combine a unique investment banking approach with an unmatched depth of expertise across geographies, asset classes and market cycles, and this new opening is another example of the firm's dedication to serving its clients."

Prior to joining Eastdil Secured, Mr. Bellacosa spent five years as a Partner at Vitale&Co, a leading Italian corporate advisory boutique, where he supported large international and domestic investors on high-profile M&A transactions. Previously, he was a Managing Director at BNP Paribas Real Estate and CBRE.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006433/en/

Contacts:

Jon Keehner Jack Kelleher Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449