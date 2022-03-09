Fortescue Future Industries: Fortescue Future industries and airbus join forces to HELP decarbonise aviation

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global green hydrogen company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and global leader in aeronautics, Airbus have joined forces to create a working alliance to help enable the aviation industry to decarbonise through zero-emissions green hydrogen.

Today's alliance reflects FFI and Airbus' shared ambition to leverage their respective expertise to support the entry-into-service of a hydrogen-based aircraft by 2035.

To mark the partnership, FFI and Airbus today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Airbus HQ in Toulouse. The MoU will allow both companies to collaborate closely as one focused taskforce, to study the application of green hydrogen in the aviation industry.

FFI and Airbus will look specifically at the challenges of hydrogen regulations, supply, infrastructure and fueling for aviation in the entire supply chain, from the production of hydrogen, right through to its delivery to airports and transfer on-board aircraft.

FFI will provide cost outlook and technology drivers on the various elements of the supply chain and will build infrastructure deployment scenarios for the supply of green hydrogen to targeted airports.

Airbus will provide characteristics on fleet energy usage, scenarios for hydrogen demand in aviation, refueling specifications and aviation regulatory framework.

FFI founder and Chairman Dr Andrew Forrest AO said the global aviation industry produced more than 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, with emissions doubling since the 1980s.

"The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry. This exciting collaboration brings together leaders in the aviation industry with leaders in green energy for a pollution free future," Dr Forrest said.

"We are all citizens of a global world. People want to travel, reunite with family and friends and explore new places without being forced to pollute the planet. The problem isn't travel, the problem is how we fuel our planes and ships - all of that must turn emissions free. No greenwash, no mirage, just 100 per cent green.

"Look no further than my home country of Australia to see the disasters of our changing environment. The catastrophic floods are being called a "one-in-1000-year event" - but the reality is, these devastating weather events are happening every few years, for instance last year's flood in Sydney was called a "one-in-one-hundred-year" event, in other words don't expect another one for 100 years. We're experiencing worse right now.

"I ask those remaining institutions who continue to invest in fossil fuels, to think of their kids. In particular, those so-called entrepreneurs who are supporting fossil fuel assets, please consider your children's future over your profits."

Airbus Vice President of Zero Emissions Aircraft Glenn Llewellyn said, "the future of air travel is green".

"Airbus has identified green hydrogen as the most promising option for decarbonisation to meet our environmental challenges. You heard it here first: We are starting the green aviation revolution," Mr Llewellyn said.

ABOUT FFI

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is a global green energy company committed to producing zero-carbon green hydrogen from 100 per cent renewable sources.

FFI is leading the green industrial revolution, developing technology solutions for hard-to-decarbonise industries, while developing a global portfolio of renewable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects with a target to produce 15 million tonnes per year of renewable green hydrogen by 2030, rising to 50 million tonnes per year in the decade thereafter.

FFI is also leading the world effort to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and is responsible for the decarbonisation of one of the biggest resources companies in the world by 2030 - our parent company Fortescue Metals Group.

ABOUT AIRBUS

Airbus is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale.

With over 130,000 employees and as the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader, Airbus is at the forefront of the aviation industry. Airbus build the most innovative commercial aircraft and consistently capture about half of all commercial airliner orders. Thanks to their deep understanding of changing market needs, customer focus and technological innovation, Airbus offer products that connect people and places via air and space.

