Darwinbox Appoints Ex-Salesforce Product Leader as VP Product to Accelerate Innovation

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, Asia's leading HR Tech platform, announced the appointment of Vivek Iyer to its Executive Leadership team. Vivek joins as the Vice President of Product.

An ex-Salesforce and Kony Product Management executive, Vivek will lead Darwinbox's product & engineering team, spearheading the company's goal of becoming a tech leader in the Human Capital Management space worldwide. The cloud-based HRMS provider currently serves 650 enterprises, with a third of them having transitioned from established platforms by Oracle, SAP and Workday.

Speaking about the appointment, Vivek said, "The world of work has been evolving at a rapid pace with HR and HR tech taking center stage in this revolution. I am excited to join Darwinbox at this juncture where organizations are getting tremendous value out of modern HR technology." He added, "My mission will be to accelerate Darwinbox's product innovation in alignment with our business goals and market needs, and I could not be more enthused to amplify our HRMS platform's value proposition for our customers."

With an 18-year long stint in software engineering with leading multinationals, Vivek has worked across the entire spectrum of product management. Most recently, he has worked at Salesforce where he maximised value for hundreds of Salesforce customers as part of its Industries Cloud. Prior to this, Vivek spent 10 years with Kony building their Mobile Security, Messaging and Marketplace offerings, while leading a team of over 60 engineers, product managers and technical writers. Vivek has an MBA from IIM, Calcutta and is an alumnus of Anna University, Chennai.

"We are delighted to welcome Vivek as we gear up to accelerate our product innovation agenda and strengthen our product & engineering team. His vast experience across mobile application development, enterprise middleware, API management, and SaaS in the enterprise software space both in India and in the United States will add a fresh perspective and more depth to our product roadmap," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder & Product Head at Darwinbox.

The company's recent Series D funding has energized its mission to continue building technology that enables organizations to unlock the highest potential of their people. With the appointment of seasoned professionals like Vivek, the team at Darwinbox is all charged up to enhance and amplify a world-class product.

Speaking specifically about the planned product innovations, Chaitanya added, "There will be increased focus on EX, AI and ML development, and data analytics for enterprises. We are also aiming to broaden our product offerings with ancillary services and solutions that enterprises can plug and play into their HR tech ecosystem."

Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and other strategic investors, Darwinbox serves over 1.5 million employees across 90+ countries including fast growing unicorns (Zilingo, Zalora, Carousell, Tokopedia), leading enterprises (SBS Transit, Armstrong, EM Services, MatchMove, Funding Societies, Mitra Adiperkasa) and large conglomerates (JG Summit Holdings, Indorama, Wilmar and parts of Salim, Djarum and Century Pacific groups) in the region. It also serves leading global brands like Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, T-Systems, AXA, Tokio, Cigna amongst others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762964/Darwinbox_Vivek_Iyer.jpg