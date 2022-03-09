DJ PAO Severstal: S&P Global Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: S&P Global Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating 09-March-2022 / 11:52 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that S&P Global Ratings lowered its foreign and local currency credit ratings on Severstal to ' CCC-, outlook negative' from 'BBB-, outlook stable' and placed them on CreditWatch Negative, after similar action on sovereign rating.

The full announcement is available at S&P website

https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/index

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 147925 EQS News ID: 1298195 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)