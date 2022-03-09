Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
08.03.22
09:28 Uhr
4,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,42012:06
Dow Jones News
09.03.2022 | 10:46
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Holdings in Company

DJ SThree: Holdings in Company

SThree (STEM) SThree: Holdings in Company 09-March-2022 / 09:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.770000        0.550000            5.320000   7130091 
or reached 
Position of previous      Below 5%        Below 5%            Below 5% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71                   6383836                    4.770000 
Sub Total 8.A       6383836                      4.770000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                42467                           0.030000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  42467                           0.030000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
CFD                             Cash          703788       0.520000 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   703788       0.520000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Capital 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
6)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
6)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
6)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
6)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

08th March 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  147938 
EQS News ID:  1298231 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
