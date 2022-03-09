The country's cumulative installed PV power reached 14.3GW at the end of 2021.The Dutch solar market last year grew by 3.3GW of newly deployed capacity, which pushed the Netherlands' cumulative figure to more than 14.3GW, according to the Dutch Central Agency for Statistics. By comparison, newly deployed PV systems hit 2.93GW in 2020, 2.57GW in 2019, 1.69GW in 2018, and 853MW in 2017. According to the agency, the large increase in solar capacity - and that of wind power, which grew by around 1.1GW last year - raised the share of electricity production from renewable energy in the country to ...

