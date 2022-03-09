

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare Plc (MTC.L), a British retailer specializing in products for expectant mothers and children, said on Wednesday that it has suspended all businesses in Russia, including shipments, with immediate effect.



Russia represents around 20 percent to 25 percent of Mothercare's total retail sales.



The company's Russian partner paused the functioning of 120 stores and online business.



Mothercare's move follows the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia against its invasion in Ukraine.







