Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 11 March 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,233,269 shares (USD 812,332.69) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 47,639 shares (USD 476.39) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,280,908 shares (USD 812,809.08) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 43.4 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66