



Singapore, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of BuildTech Asia (BTA) 2022 will return in a hybrid format from 15 - 17 March 2022. The leading platform for the building and construction industry in the Asia Pacific region, BTA 2022 is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees online and in-person, with a physical exhibition - the first to be held in two years - taking place at the Singapore EXPO.Themed "Connecting The Future of Asia's Built Environment", BTA 2022 will feature more than 120 physical and virtual exhibitors, 44 industry associations and partners from 16 participating countries. After two digital editions in 2020 and 2021, this year's hybrid event is expected to attract strong participation from representatives in key markets such as Malaysia, Australia, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Korea - all of which have ongoing Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangements with Singapore.In line with the Construction Industry Transformation Map (ITM) for the built environment sector launched in 2017, the event will focus on helping industry players accelerate the adoption of digitalised solutions and smart technologies in the key segments of building materials, construction machineries, architectural finishes, facilities management and productive technology. Co-located with BTA 2022 are the in-person Facilities Management Conference (FMC) on 15 and 16 March, as well as the hybrid Constructing Our World (CoW) Conference and physical Construction Safety & Health Conference 2022 on 17 March, where over 40 experts including representatives from Autodesk Construction Solutions, Siemens and ST Engineering will be speaking.BTA 2022 is a Constellar event. Mr Chua Wee Phong, Chief Executive (Markets) for Constellar said: "We are very much looking forward to the regional building and construction industry coming together again, this time in a hybrid manner including the return of the physical exhibition at BTA 2022. As an annual marque event we are privileged to continue playing a pivotal role in helping industry players map out a sustainable business transformation journey, foster new partnerships, and plug into a comprehensive global network of industry experts and peers."Guest-of-Honour Mr. Tan Kiat How, Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development, will kick off the event with a launch of the physical exhibition of BTA 2022 at the Singapore EXPO as well as an opening address at FMC 2022. Also happening on opening day are the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Constellar and MMI Asia to jointly develop a future event focusing on smart, efficient and green building technologies; and a second MoU between Singapore Institute of Building Limited (SIBL) and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) pledging greater collaboration for the benefit of its members.On the physical exhibition floor, visitors can view demonstrations of the latest automated equipment and machinery, join Sandbox sessions designed to address challenges and ideate solutions, and visit over 80 physical showcases featuring new technological developments including charging stations for electric cars by Kyo Ei Denko, which will have a Tesla Model 3 on-site for demonstration, and construction project management tool Finalcad One, which helps teams collaborate and monitor field information in real time to enhance the safety and productivity of worksites.At the centre of the exhibition space, the Smart Innovation Pavilion will showcase the latest digitalised solutions and smart technologies, featuring exhibitors such as Autodesk with its state-of-the-art Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, also widely known as the industry standard in Singapore; other highlights include a Smart Toilet System by Convergent Smart Technologies, a maintenance free technology that employs a people density counter and ammonia sensor to improve cleaning productivity, as well as the Thouzer robotic weight-bearing cart by Doog International, the only collaborative autonomous robotic solution with affordable pricing in the market.Convening industry leaders to chart the path forwardTo meet rising construction demand in a post-pandemic world, industry players are coming together at BTA 2022 to find solutions that will accelerate their digital transformation and help them boost productivity from conception and design-build, to operation and maintenance.To that effect, the 5th edition of FMC will provide new perspectives on facilities management post COVID-19. The 2-day conference will focus on innovations for a sustainable and smart built environment, supporting the Building and Construction Authority's push for more FM teams to adopt advanced technologies that can help to increase productivity and foster better sustainability outcomes. Dr. Teo Ho Pin, a former Member of Parliament and Mayor, will deliver the keynote address on 15 March 2022 about the evolution of facilities management for a complex future.The CoW Conference 2022 will address key issues pertaining to climate change, sustainability, innovation and human development within the construction sector. Themed "Pivoting towards a Greater Resilience", the conference aims to catalyse conversation around the globe on topics such as the education and training required to groom the builders of the future and strategies in keeping up with the demands of new technology. Mr. Chee Hong Tat, NTUC Deputy Secretary-General, will be giving the opening remarks as the Guest-of-Honour of the conference.Top decision-makers and industry leaders from the built environment sector will also be gathering at the invite-only Industry Transformation Roundtable on the first day of BTA 2022. On the third day of the event, physical attendees can join the free Construction Safety & Health Conference 2022, held at the Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria, focusing on how the pandemic is shaping safety and health in the construction sector.The digital platform for BTA 2022 will also provide enhanced networking opportunities and improved business matching features to help forge stronger connections between industry professionals, thought leaders, delegates and exhibitors around the region.SIBL is the organiser of CoW and co-organiser of FMC with Constellar. SIBL is the organiser of CoW and co-organiser of FMC with Constellar. SIBL President Dr Sussie Ketit, said: "Singapore Institute of Building Limited (SIBL) is pleased to co-present the hybrid edition of BTA 2022 with Constellar. This event comes at an important time to facilitate industry growth, providing a platform for built environment professionals to discover new innovations and collaborative opportunities that will help them grow more resilient against disruptions in the future." 