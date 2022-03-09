The "CBD Regulatory report: Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CBD is not a controlled substance in Hungary, while the regulations depend on the intended use. Given the country's tough stance on cannabis, it seems unlikely that it will move to decriminalise recreational use any time soon.

There is also no indication that a medicinal cannabis programme will be introduced, even though many other countries in Europe have already made this step.

This report offers a thorough overview of Hungary's regulations relating to all aspects of CBD and related products, providing analysis on extracts and finished products, import and export, and both medical and recreational cannabis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts as a consumer product

Finished product

Import/export

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

