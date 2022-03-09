Nepra Foods Target American Flexitarians at Natural Foods Expo West with a New Lineup of PRO Delicious, PRO Nutritious Plant-Based Meals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the debut of its PROPASTA line of heat-and-eat plant-based meals, targeting American Flexitarians wanting to reduce their consumption of animal-based products as well as their impact on the environment. PROPASTA will launch at the Natural Foods Expo West in Anaheim, California March 8-12 with attendance estimated to top 80,000 visitors, marking the events' 21st year serving the natural and organics industry.

"Launching our latest PROPASTA brand at Expo West couldn't come at a better time for consumers eager for nutritious, allergen-free, and plant-based comfort meals that the whole family can enjoy," said David Wood, Co-Founder and CEO of Nepra Foods. "Our team of food scientists and chefs, led by Chadwick White, Co-Founder and CTO, worked tirelessly over the past year to develop recipes and formulations that are unmatched in the industry today. PROPASTA is a bold category-leading brand that meets people where they are in the frozen food aisle with great tasting, animal-free meals that deliver true nutrition for everyone."

Nepra has strategically positioned its PROPASTA brand at the intersection of consumer appeal, environmental impact, and optimized nutrition to capture the American Flexitarian segment, representing over 45 million weekly shoppers and 41% of the U.S. population. Made from proprietary formulations of hemp hearts, PROPASTA Spaghetti and Meatballs, Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara, and Macaroni and Cheese provide a complete protein source that is rich in healthy fats, easy to digest, non-GMO, and free from the top 8 allergens. With the ready-made frozen meals market estimated to reach USD $156 billion by 20251, Nepra is poised to take advantage of a fundamental shift in consumer demand for plant-based options that allow people to reduce their consumption of animal products without compromising taste, texture, or nutrition.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-target-american-flexitarians-at-natural-foods-expo-west-with-a-new-lineup-of-pro-delicious-pro-nutritious-plant-based-meals/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691957/Nepra-Foods-Target-American-Flexitarians-at-Natural-Foods-Expo-West-with-a-New-Lineup-of-PRO-Delicious-PRO-Nutritious-Plant-Based-Meals