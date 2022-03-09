German renewable energy producer Trianel plans to buy solar power from residential PV systems via mini power purchase agreements, starting from the second quarter. It will then sell the electricity to the energy futures market.From pv magazine Germany German renewable energy company Trianel plans to offer mini power purchase agreements (PPAs) to residential PV system owners in Germany, starting from the second quarter of this year. Solar array operators will sell their electricity to Trianel at a fixed price. Trianel will then sell that power on the energy futures market. This will ensure that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...