

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production rebounded in January, led by strong growth in the chemical industry, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 3.9 percent annually in January, after a revised 0.6 percent drop in December.



The biggest upward contribution came from the chemical industry, where output grew over 40 percent, while the largest downward contribution came from the basic metals industry.



The overall private sector output rose 7.6 percent following a 7.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Construction output growth slowed to 7.5 percent from a downward revised 8.2 percent. Services growth, excluding finance and insurance sectors, eased to 8.8 percent from 9.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial orders gained 3.6 percent year-on-year in January. Domestic orders increased 2.6 percent and foreign demand by 5.1 percent.



The largest increase was recorded in the transport industry, up 44.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, orders grew 9.9 percent in January, with domestic demand rising 3.5 percent and foreign bookings growing 14.2 percent.



The statistical office said household consumption gained 5.1 percent yearly in January, with the largest positive contribution coming from recreation and culture, goods and services.



The biggest negative contribution came from the housing, electricity, gas and heating component.



On a monthly basis, household spending remained unchanged in January.



The statistical office also reported that the GDP indicator decreased 0.3 percent monthly in January, but economic activity rose 4.6 percent from a year ago.



'After four months of growth, the development in January turned slightly downwards,' Melker Loberg, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de