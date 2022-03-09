

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its virtual 2022 Investor Day meeting later on Wednesday, Wabtec Corp. (WAB) provided an update on the company's five-year outlook, including its long-term growth strategy, margin expansion drivers, and capital allocation plans.



The five-year value creation framework targets mid-single digits core organic growth CAGR, adjusted operating margin expansion of 250 to 300 basis points and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth CAGR.



The company also targets strong cash flow generation of greater than 90 percent conversion driving disciplined capital deployment.



Additionally, Wabtec announced the next phase of its restructuring plans designed to further consolidate, streamline, and simplify its operations and systems. Wabtec expects expenses of $135 million to $165 million over the next three years to drive a targeted benefit savings of $75 million to $90 million.







