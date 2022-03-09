Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
09.03.2022
Veeva Systems: Tec-Med Standardizes on Veeva CRM to Strengthen Digital Engagement

Italian life sciences company improves hybrid customer interaction and increases sales efficiency

BARCELONA, Spain, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Tec-Med, an Italian company specializing in ophthalmic micro-surgery, ocular diagnostics, medicine, and aesthetic surgery, is using multichannel Veeva CRM in Italy and Spain to improve customer experience and engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) across all channels.

Veeva Systems

"Veeva CRM gives our commercial teams a better way to digitally engage with HCPs, delivering the right content at the right frequency to complement face-to-face meetings," said Stefano Pascale, managing director of Tec-Med. "By partnering with Veeva, we have been able to standardize processes across regions, improve field rep efficiency, and advance our multichannel customer experience."

As part of their digital transformation journey, Tec-Med's commercial teams needed to modernize with hybrid engagement strategies that deliver the information that HCPs need and value, when and how they want it. Veeva CRM equips Tec-Med's commercial teams with an advanced cloud solution to power effective, compliant engagement through digital channels. Now, Tec-Med's field reps can tailor digital interactions to specific HCP needs to deepen and improve relationships.

"Tec-Med is transforming the way they engage with HCPs, both digitally and in-person, using Veeva CRM," said Philipp Luik, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "We are committed to working closely with life sciences companies in Italy to help them create impactful digital experiences for customers."

Tec-Med's sales reps are optimizing interactions for hybrid engagement by staying connected and extending digital conversations using Veeva CRM Mobile, Veeva CRM Approved Email, and Veeva CLM. Commercial teams at Tec-Med are also improving customer relationships with Veeva CRM MyInsights, which provides them real-time actionable insights for immediate field execution.

Find out more about how Veeva is helping life sciences companies across Europe make the most of hybrid engagement.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/eu/CRM Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About Tec-Med
TEC MED has built over the years a solid organization, whose strength is represented by PEOPLE, motivated and highly qualified. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of all our processes. To pursue this goal, we invest in the search for INNOVATIVE products and make use of PARTNERSHIP relationships with the best market players, with whom to achieve business objectives, in full respect of ethical values. For more information, visit www.tecmed.it.

Contact:




Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49 6950955486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
+1-925-226-8821
deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

