- (PLX AI) - Campbell Soup Q2 revenue USD 2,210 million vs. estimate USD 2,240 million
- • Q2 EBIT USD 323 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth -2 to 0%
- • Outlook FY organic growth -1 to 1%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.75-2.85
- • Says seeing labor availability and service levels improve in H2, better mitigation of inflation with pricing, and strong levels of demand all underpinning our confidence in our delivery of full-year guidance
