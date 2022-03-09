Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - An exclusive group of investment advisors, family offices, accredited individual investors, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts met at the prestigious Albany Club yesterday to hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on investors' minds as they consider using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, other investments in their portfolios.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. Current events and turbulence in the equity markets made this year's Winners Showcase especially timely. Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's "by invitation only" event, pointed out that "discerning investors are increasingly turning to hedge funds in order to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management."

Presentations were made by these 6 award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers:

Steve Palmer, Managing Partner, Alpha North Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 5-year return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 1-year return in the Equity Focused category)

Allison Taylor, CEO, Invico Capital

(2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year return and for Best 5-year Return in the Private Debt category in 2021)

Roberto Katigbak, Institutional Strategist, Marret Asset Management

(1st Place and 2nd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 1st Place for best 5-Year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category)

Bill Mitchell, Portfolio Manager, Palos Management, Inc.

(1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1-year Return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category; and 1st Place Winner for Best 1-year Return in the Global Macro category)

Phil Mesman, Head of Fixed Income, Picton Mahoney Asset Management

(2nd place Winner for Best 5-year Return, 3rd place Winner for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 2nd place Winner for Best 5-year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category in 2021)

(Neutral category)

Andrew Labbad, Senior Portfolio Manager, Wealhouse Capital Management

(3rd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1- year Return in the Credit Focused category)

"Investors' Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager discussed their winning investment strategy and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Loren Francis , VP and Principal, Highview Financial

, VP and Principal, Craig Machel, Director & Portfolio Manager, Richardson Wealth

This interactive discussion helped the investors and advisors in the room understand the benefits of diversifying and adapting their portfolios to achieve their objectives - whether it be to reduce overall portfolio volatility (risk) or to generate outsized returns - with investments that perform different roles and have different risk/return profiles than traditional long-only investment strategies.

Julie Makepeace was the MC for this year's conference. Alternative IQ thanks Apex Group; Fundata Canada; National Bank; Newsfile; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt; Scotiabank Prime Services; Sigma Sandbox; and TD Securities Prime Brokerage for their generous support in making the 8th Annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference possible.

An edited version of the film of this event will stream on-line on Tuesday, March 15th at 2:00pm.

For more information about this event, please contact:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

and visit: http://alternativeiq.com/

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase events (which present Managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ displays the most comprehensive Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, together with performance data, on its webiste. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards have a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 2022 CHFAwards Gala Dinner are planned to be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Mark your calendars!

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115981