The Brainy Insights: Global Immunohematology Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.58 Billion by 2028

NEWARK, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global immunohematology market is expected to grow from USD 2.09 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.58 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The rise in awareness about the importance of blood transfusion and increasing demand for platelets, plasma factors, and immunoglobin are some of the factors fuelling the immunohematology market.

Immunohematology is the study of antigens in blood cells and antibodies in the plasma. The patient who will go through transfusion has to be tested for ABO and RhD blood groups. The presence of any antibodies will also be tested for any reactions between plasma and donor blood cells. There are many tests to detect and identify the antibody present in the patient, from simple tube to gel tests to elution techniques, etc. The increasing number of trauma cases, awareness about blood transfusion, and related diseases are some of the factors that drive this market. The technological advancement in this market has led to many new diagnostic approaches like the vitro study, commonly known as the blood compatibility study of donor and receiver. Also, newly developed testing devices and many new transfusion techniques have evolved with technological advancement. The big players are working on improving the safety and the longevity of the blood stored in the blood bank with the progress in immunohematology devices. The government in the developed and developing countries are also investing in the blood bank. The increase in awareness among the people about blood donation activities and the importance of blood transfusion in saving the patient's life are the factors driving the immunohematology market.

There is a huge investment needed by the company in the R&D and technology department to develop a new solution. However, a surge in the number of blood donors, blood banks, and blood collection events in high-income countries is likely to contribute its substantial share in the growth of the immunohematology market in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global Immunohematology market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Immucor, Abbott laboratories, Beckman Coulter, ThermoFisher, Becton Dickinson, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global immunohematology industry. For instance, the FDA clears ORTHO Sera ID-MTS for use on the ORTHO VISION Analyzer. The fully automated technology from ortho clinical diagnostics aids in extended antigen phenotyping and ensures the delivery of safe blood to transfusion patients.

In April 2018 , Immucor announced Echo LumenaTM had got FDA clearance in the US. This test is designed for the small to mid-volume laboratory segment. It gives better performance and more precise test results with its smallest benchtop footprint and the fastest type and screen turnaround time.

The reagents segment dominates the market with the highest market value of USD 1.32 Billion in 2020.

The product segment is divided into reagents and analyzers. The reagents segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 1.32 Billion in 2020. The technological advancement in this market has led to many new diagnostic approaches like the vitro study, i.e., the blood compatibility study of donor and receiver. The big players are working on improving the safety and the longevity of the blood stored in the blood bank with the advancement in immunohematology devices.

The investigation of the immune hemolysis segment is dominating the market with a value of USD 590.66 Million in 2020.

The application segment includes pretransfusion testing, investigation of immune hemolysis, perinatal testing, blood group phenotyping / genotyping & leucocyte, and platelet serology. The research of immune hemolysis accounts for a market value of USD 590.66 Million in 2020. Most immunohematology devices are utilized to test the antigen-antibody reactions that can lead to hemolysis or RBC agglutination.

The HIV segment dominates the market with the highest market value of USD 797.43 million in 2019.

The disease segment includes blood-related diseases, HIV, and hepatitis. The HIV segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 797.43 Million in 2020. Immunohematology studies antigens in blood cells and antibodies in the plasma. It aids in reducing transfusion-related fatalities, such as HIV and thalassemia.

The hospital segment is expected to have the highest market value of USD 819.36 million during the forecasting period.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories. The hospital segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 819.36 Million in 2020 due to the hospital's tremendous demand for immunohematology devices.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Immunohematology Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is accounted for the highest market value of USD 727.46 million in 2020. The main reason is that the US has the most advanced healthcare infrastructure globally. The government with big players is also taking initiatives for the investment in R&D for better facilities and working of the blood bank. Europe held the second-highest market value of USD 610.71 million in 2020 due to the better infrastructure in the region and more awareness among the people.

About the report:

The global immunohematology market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, competitor position grid analysis.

