- (PLX AI) - Verbund acquires a 70% share in one photovoltaic and four wind power project companies in Spain with a total capacity of 171 MW from Capital Energy Power Vortice.
- • The projects are currently under construction and will be commissioned gradually between quarter 2/2022 and quarter 1/2023
- • In addition, three PV hybridization projects in the south of Spain totaling 80 MW are under development
- • The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further details of the transaction
VERBUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de