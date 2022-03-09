Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
WKN: 5227 ISIN: IS0000028538 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2022 | 13:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB CBF 27) admitted to trading on March 10, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Íslandsbanki hf   
2  Org. no:                        4910080160     
3  LEI                           549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ISB CBF 27     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033900    
6  CFI code                        D-B-V-S-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       ISLANDSBANKI/VAR BD 
                               20270510      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   40.000.000.000   
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Admitted to trading at this time            1.620.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       March 10, 2022   
19 First ordinary installment date             May 10, 2027    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      May 10, 2027    
23 Interest rate                                
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          REIBOR 1M      
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                         0,004        
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   March 10, 2022   
32 First ordinary coupon date               April 10, 2022   
33 Coupon frequency                    12         
34 Total number of coupon payments             61         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                                 
46 Put option                                 
47 Convertible                                 
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      March 7, 2022    
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    March 9, 2022    
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              March 10, 2022   
55 Order book ID                      ISB_CBF_27     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_BANK_BONDS   
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CVDB - Covered Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
