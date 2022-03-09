NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB CBF 27) admitted to trading on March 10, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISB CBF 27 5 ISIN code IS0000033900 6 CFI code D-B-V-S-F-R 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/VAR BD 20270510 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 40.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Admitted to trading at this time 1.620.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date March 10, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date May 10, 2027 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date May 10, 2027 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 1M 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 0,004 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date March 10, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date April 10, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 61 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option 46 Put option 47 Convertible 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 7, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to March 9, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading March 10, 2022 55 Order book ID ISB_CBF_27 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond