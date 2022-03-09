The "Ireland Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Irish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Irish cards and payments industry, including

Current and forecast values for each market in the Irish cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Irish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards

The competitive landscape of the Irish cards and payments industry

Report Scope

Digital-only banks are driving competition in the banking space, thus helping boost debit card holding. In November 2020, Germany-based mobile-only bank N26 launched the N26 Smart account across Europe, including Ireland. N26 Smart is a premium account that comes with a Mastercard debit card and offers benefits such as dedicated phone support and up to five free ATM withdrawals per month. Revolut also operates in the country, with a user base of more than 1.3 million as of May 2021.

Awareness and usage of contactless payment cards is high in Ireland, with the number of contactless payment cards rising from 5.2 million in 2017 to 6.9 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This figure is anticipated to rise to 7.9 million by 2025. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, contactless payments are growing at a rapid pace. According to BPFI, daily contactless payment volumes rose to 2.1 million per day in December 2020, surpassing the previous peak of 2.01 million in September 2020, while daily values increased to €36.5 million ($44.6 million) over the same period.

Domestic and foreign merchants are entering the Irish ecommerce space to benefit from growth in the market. In September 2021, Denmark-based retailer Flying Tiger launched its online shopping platform in Ireland. In May 2021, Dunnes Stores launched its new payment app, enabling Dunnes customers to shop online, check their reward points, receive offers, and store digital versions of shopping vouchers. Meanwhile, fashion retailer Penneys will launch its online shopping platform in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Companies Mentioned

AIB

An Post

Bank of Ireland

Bankinter

Permanent TSB

Ulster Bank

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Amazon Pay

Paysafecard

Click to Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3d8hz

